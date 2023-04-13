AD
Matthew McConaughey hints he and Woody Harrelson may actually be brothers

todayApril 13, 2023

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Their upcoming Apple TV+ comedy show is called Brother from Another Mother, but it turns out it might not be just a clever title: Best buds and co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson very well could be actual brothers.

In a chat with Kelly Ripa on her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, McConaughey expressed, “You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line, and that’s part of our bromance, right?”

He continues, “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey continued. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipsis that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

McConaughey did some investigating “to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant,” and “did some math and found out that [Woody’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

McConaughey said they haven’t decided to take a DNA test, noting, “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

Brother from Another Mother, what Apple TV+ says will be a 10-episode, “heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson,” comes from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek alum David West Read.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

