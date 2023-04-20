AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Golf Finishes 2nd at SCAC Golf Championship

todayApril 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team wrapped up their season with a 2nd place finish at the 2023 SCAC Men’s Golf Championship held at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, Texas.

Making up the six person lineup for Schreiner was:

  1. Zhao Yung Gu
  2. Jake Sitterle
  3. Austin O’Brien
  4. John Martinez
  5. Colin Perez
  6. Matthew McKenzie

After three rounds of competition, the Mountaineers finished in 2nd place with a total team score of 891, just 7 strokes behind the 1st place finisher, the University of St. Thomas.

On the individual level, Schreiner finished with four players placing in the top 20. Senior, Zhao Yung Gu led the field with an individual 1st place finish after recording a total score of 217 (71, 74, 72). Jake Sitterle finished tied for 9th place with a total score of 223 (73, 75, 75), Matthew McKenzie finished tied for 11th place with a total score of 224 (74, 76, 74), and Austin O’Brien finished tied for 17th place with a total score of 230 (73, 76, 81).

After the conclusion of the final round, Jake Sitterle was honored with a selection to the Men’s Golf ALL-SCAC 2nd Team and Zhao Yung Gu was honored with a selection to the Men’s Golf ALL-SCAC 1st Team.

On top of his ALL-SCAC 1st Team selection, Zhao Yung Gu was also selected as the recipient of the SCAC Men’s Golf Elite 19 Award.

Results

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

guns-found-at-airport-checkpoints-increased-in-1st-months-of-2023,-tsa-says
insert_link

National News

Guns found at airport checkpoints increased in 1st months of 2023, TSA says

(WASHINGTON) -- As air travel soars, the number of guns found at airport checkpoints is up, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reporting a more than 10% increase in recovered firearms for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same time last year. TSA said officers intercepted 1,508 guns at airport security checkpoints from Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year, averaging 16.8 firearms a day -- more than […]

todayApril 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%