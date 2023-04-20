Men’s Tennis Defeats University of Dallas

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team won their home conference match against the University of Dallas 8-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Picking up points in the 8-1 win for Schreiner was Dennis Miller who won his #2 Singles match (6-4, 6-2), Austin Cervantes who won his #3 Singles match (6-0, 6-1), Max Schechter who won his #4 Singles match (6-1, 6-1), Jonathan Barragan who won his #5 Singles match (6-0, 6-0), Mario Gallinar who won his #6 Singles match (6-0, 6-0), Carson Kirk & Austin Cervantes who won their #1 Doubles match (8-1), Dennis Miller & Cole Reed who won their #2 Doubles match (8-2), and Jonathan Barragan & Max Schechter who won their #3 Doubles match (8-1).

