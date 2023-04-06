AD
Rev Rock Report

Metallica raffling VIP concert experience to benefit All Within My Hands charity

todayApril 6, 2023

Blackened Recordings

Metallica is raffling off a VIP concert experience to raise money for the band’s All Within My Hands charity foundation.

The grand prize winner will get to take up to six guests on a private flight to a U.S. city on Metallica’s 2023-2024 M72 tour, which features two unique, no-repeat shows for each stop. You and your party will get to watch both concerts from an “exclusive viewing platform,” as well as complimentary beverages, limited edition merch items and a $5,000 gift card for lodging, transportation and additional expenses.

The contest ends June 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, ahead of the U.S. tour launch in August. For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Metallica will be touring in support of their upcoming album ﻿72 Seasons﻿, which drops April 14.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

