Metallica screening upcoming Texas concert in theaters; watch ﻿’Kimmel’ ﻿performance of “Master of Puppets”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica‘s M72 world tour is coming to theaters.

The metal legends have announced a live cinema broadcast of their upcoming concerts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, taking place August 18 and August 20.

For the list of participating theaters and all ticket info, visit Metallica.film.

The M72 tour, which supports Metallica’s upcoming album, 72 Seasons, kicks off later in April in Europe before coming to the U.S. in August. For each city on the tour, Metallica will play two unique concerts with completely different set lists.

72 Seasons drops Friday, April 14. If you can’t wait that long, you can hear the album in full on Thursday during the 72 Seasons worldwide listening party, taking place in movie theaters worldwide.

Meanwhile, Metallica has been rocking ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! all week ahead of 72 Seasons‘ arrival. Wednesday’s episode featured a performance of the Stranger Things-boosted “Master of Puppets” in its entire nearly nine-minute glory.

The “Enter Sandman” outfit also took part in a skit titled Can Metallica Master Actual Puppets!?, in which they learned how to use marionettes.

Later on, they used their new skills to put on a puppet show for a group of kids that tells Metallica’s origin story — albeit without the whole Dave Mustaine part — complete with puppet Satan telling them to play metal.

Metallica launched the ﻿Kimmel ﻿residency Monday with a performance of the lead ﻿72 Seasons﻿ single “Lux Æterna,” followed by a rendition of the ﻿Black Album﻿ cut “Holier than Thou” on Tuesday. The residency concludes Thursday.