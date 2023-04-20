AD
Michael Stipe contributes song to new Earth Day compilation

todayApril 20, 2023

Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has contributed a track to a new Earth Day compilation, currently available on Bandcamp.

The EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation Album features over 60 tunes that are either new, exclusive or previously unreleased. They can be downloaded individually or as a whole album from April 20 to May 6, with Stipe contributing the song “Give Me A Hand,” featuring folk singer Gaeylynn Lee.

Other artists on the compilation include Coldplay and H.E.R., CHVRCHES with The Cure‘s Robert SmithBrian Eno and more.

A portion of the proceeds from each track sold will go to EarthPercent’s grant making program, which supports organizations working to tackle the climate emergency.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

