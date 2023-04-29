Michelle Obama & Kate Capshaw sing backup for Bruce Springsteen in Barcelona

Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band kicked off their European tour in Barcelona, Spain Friday with The Boss bringing out two very special guests to help him out.

After being spotted the night before dining with Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama and director Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, it appears The Boss felt the need to put some of them to work. Video on social media shows Michelle and Kate joining Springsteen to play tambourine and sing back up on “Glory Days.”

As for the rest of the night, Springsteen didn’t stray too far from the set he’s been playing at his U.S. shows, but, according to setlist.fm, he did play “Human Touch” for the first time on the tour and the first time since 2016.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band play a second night in Barcelona on Sunday, April 30. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.