AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Michelle Obama & Kate Capshaw sing backup for Bruce Springsteen in Barcelona

todayApril 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band kicked off their European tour in Barcelona, Spain Friday with The Boss bringing out two very special guests to help him out. 

After being spotted the night before dining with Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama and director Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, it appears The Boss felt the need to put some of them to work. Video on social media shows Michelle and Kate joining Springsteen to play tambourine and sing back up on “Glory Days.” 

As for the rest of the night, Springsteen didn’t stray too far from the set he’s been playing at his U.S. shows, but, according to setlist.fm, he did play “Human Touch” for the first time on the tour and the first time since 2016. 

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band play a second night in Barcelona on Sunday, April 30. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

man-and-child-rescued,-one-adult-missing-on-california-river
insert_link

National News

Man and child rescued, one adult missing on California river

Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TULARE COUNTY, Calif.) -- A man and child were rescued from a California river Friday night, while another adult remains missing, authorities said. Rescue crews responded to the Kaweah River in Tulare County, where the man and 7-year-old child were stranded on a rock in the middle of the river, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and teams from Tulare County Fire and Naval Air Station […]

todayApril 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%