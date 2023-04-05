AD
National News

Michigan man charged with assault for allegedly hitting clerk on head with frozen fish

todayApril 5, 2023

(WARREN, Mich.) — A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a grocery store clerk with a 4-pound frozen fish during a dispute, prosecutors said.

The incident occurred Sunday around 7:13 p.m. local time at a grocery store in Warren, in the Detroit metro area, Macomb County prosecutors said.

After the fish counter clerk informed the man that the counter had closed at 7 p.m. due to the Ramadan holiday, the suspect allegedly “became angry and argued with the clerk,” the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The suspect then allegedly assaulted the clerk on the head with a 4-pound frozen hilsa fish,” a type of herring, the prosecutor’s office said.

Local police arrested the suspect and the victim was transported to the hospital, prosecutors said. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office did not have an update on the victim’s condition as of Wednesday.

The suspect — identified by prosecutors as MD Jobul Hussain, 60 — was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned on Monday in Warren District Court and has posted a $5,000 bond, online court records show. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for April 27, according to court records.

“I never thought I’d have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement. “A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head.”

ABC News was unable to reach Hussain for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

