AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Missing 2-year-old found dead in alligator’s mouth in Florida lake, father charged with murder

todayApril 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) — A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found the body of his 2-year-old son in the mouth of an alligator days after the child’s mother was stabbed to death in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The child, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing when authorities found his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday, Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokesperson, said in a press release.

St. Petersburg authorities’ investigation led them on Friday to Dell Holmes Park and Lake Maggiore, which lies adjacent to the park. While searching the area, detectives spotted an alligator with an object in its mouth, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said in a press conference. After police fired a round at the alligator, the animal dropped the object, which was later identified as the body of Taylen Mosley, Holloway said. His body was recovered completely intact, and the alligator was killed, the chief said.

“We didn’t want to find him this way,” Holloway said. “But at least we can bring some closure to that family.”

Taylen’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, faces two charges of first-degree murder, one for Jeffery, and one for Taylen, according to the chief. Mosley is in the hospital receiving treatment for minor injuries at this time, according to police.

Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death for Taylen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

active-weather-pattern-to-bring-range-of-hazards-across-the-country
insert_link

National News

Active weather pattern to bring range of hazards across the country

(NEW YORK) -- Several parts of the country will experience extreme weather this week, days after lines of tornadoes killed at least 26 people in several states. Severe activity on Sunday will include critical fire danger, wind damage and hail in Texas and spring snowfall along higher elevations in the Northeast, forecasts show. Extreme weather will also be present in the west, with heavy snow expected in the mountains of the […]

todayApril 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%