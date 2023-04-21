More rabies cases confirmed in Kerr County

AD

Kerr County has announced that its second and third positive rabies cases of 2023 have been confirmed as of Wednesday, April 19. Kerr County officials say the latest cases involved a bat and a raccoon. Kerr County Animal Services confirmed that a skunk had tested positive for rabies on Thursday, April 13.

KCAS reminds citizens that according to Texas law, all cats and dogs are required to be vaccinated against the disease by the time the pet reaches 4 months of age. The vaccines must be given at least once every three years. Proof of those vaccinations must be kept in the official certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must bear the pet owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number, should also be included.

Suspected cases of rabies may be reported to KCAS by calling (830) 257-3100, or by contacting the Zoonosis Control office in San Antonio at (210) 949-2048.

