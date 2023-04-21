AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

More rabies cases confirmed in Kerr County

todayApril 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Kerr County has announced that its second and third positive rabies cases of 2023 have been confirmed as of Wednesday, April 19. Kerr County officials say the latest cases involved a bat and a raccoon. Kerr County Animal Services confirmed that a skunk had tested positive for rabies on Thursday, April 13.

KCAS reminds citizens that according to Texas law, all cats and dogs are required to be vaccinated against the disease by the time the pet reaches 4 months of age. The vaccines must be given at least once every three years. Proof of those vaccinations must be kept in the official certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must bear the pet owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number, should also be included.

Suspected cases of rabies may be reported to KCAS by calling (830) 257-3100, or by contacting the Zoonosis Control office in San Antonio at (210) 949-2048.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

scoreboard-roundup-—-4/20/23
insert_link

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 4/20/23

iStock (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 11, Minnesota 5 NY Yankees 9, LA Angels 3 NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 7, Arizona 5 Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3 Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0 LA Dodgers 6, Chi Cubs 2 NY Mets 9, San Francisco 4 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Golden State 114, Sacramento 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1) Phoenix 129, LA Clippers […]

todayApril 21, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

The 2023 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this year beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24. Texans can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free during the sales tax holiday, and there is no limit on the number […]

todayApril 21, 2023

AD
0%