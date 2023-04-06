AD
Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe responds to Mick Mars’ “unfortunate and completely off-base” lawsuit

todayApril 6, 2023

Mötley Crüe has shared a response to Mick Mars‘ lawsuit against the band, calling the filing “unfortunate and completely off-base” in a statement to Billboard.

As previously reported, Mars’ suit alleges that his share of the Mötley Crüe’s profits were decreased from 25% to 5% after the band announced he was retiring from touring last October. Mars also accuses the other Crüe members — Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil — of playing to pre-recorded tracks during the band’s Stadium Tour last summer.

In their statement to Billboard, Mötley contends that the band “did not owe Mick anything” and has offered Mars “generous compensation.”

“The band did everything to protect him, tried to keep these matters private to honor Mick’s legacy and take the high road,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, Mick chose to file this lawsuit to badmouth the band.  The band feels empathy for Mick, wishes him well and hopes that he can get better guidance from his advisors who are driven by greed.”

In announcing Mars retirement, Mötley Crüe cited the 71-year-old guitarist’s ongoing battle with the inflammatory disease ankylosing spondylitis, or AS. A rep for Mars told Variety a day before the announcement that he “will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road.”

Mötley Crüe has since returned to the road with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 in place of Mars.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

