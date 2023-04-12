AD
Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee featured in new trailer for Disney+’s ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ series

todayApril 12, 2023

Disney+

new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ original series The Muppets Mayhem has arrived, and carrying on the fine Muppets Show tradition, it doesn’t skimp on celebrity cameos, including Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The new comedy series follows the beloved Muppets band, The Electric Mayhem Band — including its famous members Dr. Teeth, Animal, Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips — and their comeback to record their first-ever studio album. 

The official trailer opens with some famous guest stars reflecting on their own experiences growing up with the famous band for The Muppet Show.

“The Mayhem? They taught Mötley Crüe how to shred and party,” Lee jokes. “They tattooed their name on me when I was passed out,” showing off a huge tat of “Mayhem” on his rib cage.

Other artists giving testimonials in the trailer include Chris Stapleton and Lil Nas X, while the upcoming series will feature guest appearances by Billy Corgan, Susanna HoffsPaula AbdulSteve Aoki, Sofia Carson, deadmau5, Kesha, Morgan Freeman, Ben Schwartz, Kevin SmithZedd, Danny Trejo“Weird Al” Yankovic and more.

All episodes of The Muppets Mayhem will be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

