    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Muse announces retirement as executive director of Kerrville Folk Festival

todayApril 3, 2023

Mary Muse has announced that she will be retiring as executive director of Kerrville Folk Festival following this year’s event, effective June 30, 2023. Muse has served in this role for eight years and says that one of her greatest accomplishments during her tenure at Quiet Valley Ranch has been putting together a business model which was better aligned with its nonprofit structure. Muse adds that building a fund balance will help ensure that future generations can enjoy KFF.

The popular festival was also quite instrumental in playing a significant role in Muse’s personal life. Muse met her husband, songwriter Bill Muse, at the Kerrville Folk Festival in 1992. Muse means what she says when she comments, “The festival has always been so meaningful to us. It literally changed our lives.”

Muse was praised by KFF Board of Directors Chair Val Stinson for her leadership throughout the COVID pandemic, while still securing additional funding necessary to keep the Foundation on solid footing. Stinson says that Muse’s commitment to KFF is unsurpassed.

Muse notes that despite her role changing in regards to the internationally-recognized event, she and her husband will continue to attend every year, just in a different capacity. “The thing I am most excited about is coming back, sitting at camp, putting up my feet, visiting with friends, and not caring that three hours have passed!”

Written by: Michelle Layton

