Music notes: Adele, Jason Mraz and more

Is Adele getting back into the car with James Corden for his final “Carpool Karaoke”? Well, that’s the speculation after The Daily Mail posted photos of the two driving in a car together in London. The car was equipped with cameras and the paper also reports they were accompanied by a crew and a police escort. Corden is set to wrap CBS’ The Late Late Show on April 27. Adele previously appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” in 2016.

Jason Mraz took part in a charity Zumba class, which was helping to raise money for his Jason Mraz Foundation. Mraz joined the “I Feel Like Dancing”-themed class, showing off his moves in a video posted to Twitter, noting, “Huge thanks to all the participants far and wide who helped us raise funds for our mission to serve inclusive arts education, food security, and the advancement of equality.”

Elton John had a very special visitor at one of his concerts in London this week. The singer posted a photo with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, wishing the perpetually youthful looking actor a happy birthday (he turned 54 on Thursday). Elton added, “Thanks for coming to this week’s show and bringing a bit of quantumania to our yellow brick road.” Incidentally, Elton’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” was featured in the trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Dua Lipa will be featured in a new campaign for Yves Saint Laurent. The singer shared a series of photos and video on Instagram, giving fans a peek at her recent trip to Morocco to shoot the campaign for the designer’s Libre fragrance. “Excited for you all to see this one,” she shared.