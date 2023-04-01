AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran and more

todayApril 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Celine Dion celebrated her 55th birthday on Thursday and got a ton of birthday wishes, including a message from her Love Again co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. “I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!” Celine wrote.

Ed Sheeran‘s new song “Eyes Closed” has become his 14th U.K. number one single. According to the Official Singles Chart, only The Beatles and Elvis have topped the charts more times. Ed is tied with two other artists for third place.

Former American Idol winner Phillip Phillips is making a comeback with a new song and a new album. “SURPRISE! My first album in 5 years, Drift Back, is coming to you June 9th,” he wrote on social media. “This album holds some of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, including the new single ‘Before I Loved You.'”

Fans have a new Taylor Swift theory. They think the T-shirts she’s wearing on tour are teasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). According to Vulture, she wore two shirts that had specific letters bolded in red, leading fans to believe she’s slowly spelling out the album’s title. Is it a stretch, or are the Swifties onto something? Remains to be seen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

simply-red-drops-new-single,-“shades-22,”-from-upcoming-album-‘time’
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Simply Red drops new single, “Shades 22,” from upcoming album ‘Time’

Warner Music Simply Red is back with new music. The band just shared the new track “Shades 22,” which is the second single off their upcoming new album, Time, which drops May 26. “When we were in lockdown, I went, well, jeez, who am I actually? What makes me tick?” Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall shares. “And I realized: you are a songwriter. So why don't you write some songs about who you are? That's really the essence of […]

todayApril 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%