Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers and more

todayApril 20, 2023

Ed Sheeran fans in Dublin, Ireland, were treated to a unique listening experience Thursday. A yellow bench with a QR code was installed in Merrion Square Park, offering music snippets from Ed’s new album, – [Subtract], and voice notes from the singer. – [Subtract] comes out May 5.

Before playing stadium shows, the Jonas Brothers decided on a more intimate setting for their fans with their recent Broadway run — and it paid off. According to Billboard Boxscore, Jonas Brothers on Broadway = 5 Albums 5 Nights grossed $1.6 million and sold 7,291 tickets over the five consecutive shows.

Newly single Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City Wednesday third wheeling it with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. According to Page Six, the trio dined at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan. Taylor’s ex, Joe Alwyn, was photographed out and about Thursday for the first time since their breakup was reported. He was snapped coming out of a hotel in London as he talked on his phone. People reports that Taylor’s brother, Austin, Ryan Reynolds and the HAIM sisters have all unfollowed Joe on social media since the split.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Opry’s ‘Salute the Troops’ lineup + Mickey Guyton on Disney

The Grand Ole Opry's star-studded Salute the Troops returns on May 23. The performance lineup includes The Oak Ridge Boys, John Conlee, Locash, The War and Treaty and Jason Crabb. For more information and to get tickets, visit opry.com.Lukas Nelson and Lainey Wilson have dropped the music video for their rollicking new song, "More Than Friends."Mickey Guyton shared on Twitter that she's reprising her role as Wanda Warbler on the next episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse. Catch it Friday, April 21, on Disney Channel and Disney Now. Circle Network is […]

todayApril 20, 2023

