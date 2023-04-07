AD
Mike FM Music News

Music Notes: Jonas Brothers, Shania Twain and more

April 7, 2023

Background
Jonas Brothers are the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend and the new promos are out, featuring the sibling trio, host Molly Shannon and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim. In one of the clips Shannon channels her Mary Katherine Gallagher character and gets everyone to smell their arm pits to calm their nerves, which seems to work for all of them.

Shania Twain wore two sexy outfits to the CMT Music Awards, including a pair of short shorts, and some people had a few opinions about her sexy looks. Well, Shania doesn’t want to hear it. “For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity,” she shares on Instagram along with pictures from the night, noting dressing up is “one of my favourite things” about award shows. She adds, “Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!” 

Ed Sheeran is giving fans a new take on his current single, “Eyes Closed.” The singer just shared an acoustic performance of the song, which he posted on Facebook

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

