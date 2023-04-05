Music notes: Katy Perry, Cyndi Lauper and more

Katy Perry is giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money when it comes to who has the best “ugly cry face.” Katy posted a video clip from American Idol showcasing a closeup of her emotional expression and captioning it, “Hi this is my ugly cry face.” Kim – who became a meme for her own ugly cry face – replied, “We all have one.”

Cyndi Lauper is one of the nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but if she ends up getting in, she won’t rest on her laurels. “I’ve always followed my own path as a musician and to be recognized by the Rock Hall is a dream come true,” she tells People. “If I’m inducted, I’ll savor the moment and celebrate with my friends and family, but then it’s back to work!” Cyndi’s been putting together a musical version of the 1988 movie Working Girl since 2017.