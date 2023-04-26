AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Michael Jackson and more

todayApril 26, 2023

The Kelly Clarkson Show has racked up a bunch of Daytime Emmy nominations. It leads the talk field with 11 nods, including one for Kelly in the Daytime Talk Series Host category. The Drew Barrymore Show follows in the talk show categories with seven, while The Jennifer Hudson Show scored six.

The Brazil version of Michael Jackson’s video for “They Don’t Care About Us” has joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club. It’s only his second music video to achieve the feat, following “Billie Jean.”

Adam Lambert has added another show with Queen to his schedule. Queen + Adam Lambert is set to perform at the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, October 21. The show is one of many Queen + Adam Lambert have planned for 2023. Their North American Rhapsody tour kicks off October 4 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images Music fans are about to learn a lot more about Carlos Santana. Sony Pictures Classics has just landed the worldwide rights to the new feature-length documentary Carlos, chronicling the life and career of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.  The film, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, is described as “an intimate and exhilarating look inside the mind of an elemental force of contemporary music,” featuring archival footage and […]

todayApril 26, 2023

