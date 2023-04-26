Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Michael Jackson and more

The Kelly Clarkson Show has racked up a bunch of Daytime Emmy nominations. It leads the talk field with 11 nods, including one for Kelly in the Daytime Talk Series Host category. The Drew Barrymore Show follows in the talk show categories with seven, while The Jennifer Hudson Show scored six.

The Brazil version of Michael Jackson’s video for “They Don’t Care About Us” has joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club. It’s only his second music video to achieve the feat, following “Billie Jean.”

Adam Lambert has added another show with Queen to his schedule. Queen + Adam Lambert is set to perform at the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, October 21. The show is one of many Queen + Adam Lambert have planned for 2023. Their North American Rhapsody tour kicks off October 4 in Baltimore, Maryland.