Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith and more

Kelly Clarkson revealed the title and release date of the first song off her new album, Chemistry. It’s called “Mine” and is out April 14. Kelly also shared a short video of herself recording the song in the studio. “Someone’s gonna show you/ How a heart can be used/ Like you did mine,” she sings on the track.

Sam Smith announced on their Instagram Tuesday that “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras just reached an impressive milestone. “Unholy has hit 1 Billion streams,” Sam wrote. “Watching you all embrace this song has been so special and WILD, thank you sailors.”

Weeks before Emily Ratajkowski was spotted making out with Harry Styles, the model hinted she was dating someone new. Could she have been teasing a Harry romance? “I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like,” she said during the March 9 episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast. “So that feels different.”

Alanis Morissette is among the headliners for this year’s Format Festival, it was announced Tuesday. She’ll take the stage on Saturday, September 23 — day two of the three-day festival. The fest takes place on the private Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Arkansas, in the heart of the Ozarks, and a presale begins April 6 at 10 a.m. CT. Other headliners include LCD Soundsystem and Leon Bridges.