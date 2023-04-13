Music notes: Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and more

Mariah Carey reacted to her Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” being added to the National Recording Registry. “I’m honored beyond belief!” she wrote on social media. “I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song!” She also shared a clip of her interview with the Library of Congress, where she further expresses her gratitude for the honor.

Celine Dion‘s sister Claudette Dion was asked by Le Journal de Montreal if she had any recent news from the singer, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last year. According to Claudette, these days Celine is in Denver, Colorado, where she is “surrounded by specialists.” Claudette added that she’s trying to send Celine “positive vibes,” because she can’t imagine a future in which her sister isn’t able to return to the stage.

Kygo‘s latest remix of a classic song — “Say Say Say” by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson — has landed in the top 20 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The remake of the 1983 track debuts at number 16. Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha’s collab with David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue),” leads the chart for a 29th week.

Ahead of her Eras Tour stop in Tampa, Taylor Swift has made a generous donation to a Florida food bank. Feeding Tampa Bay posted on their Instagram page Thursday that Taylor donated enough to “place over 125,000 meals on tables.” She’s made similar donations to food banks in Arizona and Las Vegas during this tour.