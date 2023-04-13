AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and more

todayApril 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Mariah Carey reacted to her Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” being added to the National Recording Registry. “I’m honored beyond belief!” she wrote on social media. “I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song!” She also shared a clip of her interview with the Library of Congress, where she further expresses her gratitude for the honor.

Celine Dion‘s sister Claudette Dion was asked by Le Journal de Montreal if she had any recent news from the singer, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last year. According to Claudette, these days Celine is in Denver, Colorado, where she is “surrounded by specialists.” Claudette added that she’s trying to send Celine “positive vibes,” because she can’t imagine a future in which her sister isn’t able to return to the stage.

Kygo‘s latest remix of a classic song — “Say Say Say” by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson — has landed in the top 20 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The remake of the 1983 track debuts at number 16. Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha’s collab with David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue),” leads the chart for a 29th week.

Ahead of her Eras Tour stop in Tampa, Taylor Swift has made a generous donation to a Florida food bank. Feeding Tampa Bay posted on their Instagram page Thursday that Taylor donated enough to “place over 125,000 meals on tables.” She’s made similar donations to food banks in Arizona and Las Vegas during this tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

yet-another-college-adds-a-taylor-swift-class-to-its-curriculum
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Yet another college adds a Taylor Swift class to its curriculum

ABC If you're a college or university and you don't have a Taylor Swift class, are you even a school, bro? The Boston Globe reports that Boston's Berklee College of Music is the latest institute of higher education to add a class on Taylor Swift to its curriculum. In this case, though, it makes a lot of sense, considering Berklee is a school specifically for musicians. The course, Songs of Taylor Swift, will analyze her […]

todayApril 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%