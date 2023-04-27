Music notes: Nick Lachey, Josh Groban, Katy Perry and more

98 Degrees star Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, weren’t feeling the love from fans of Love Is Blind, but in spite of fans’ petition to get them removed as hosts of the Netflix dating show, Entertainment Tonight reports the two will remain in their roles. The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards has revealed the nominees for the Best Musical Moment category. The nominees include Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” from The Summer I Turned Pretty and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” from Stranger Things. Voting will open May 1 via MTV’s Instagram Stories. The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place May 7.

Orlando Bloom is excited that his fiancée, Katy Perry, will be performing at King Charles‘ coronation on May 6. The British actor tells Entertainment Tonight, “My girl’s gonna be singing, that’s fun. I’m not gonna make it there, sadly, but she’s representing which is cool. She does those big, historical things. It’s wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that.” Orlando joked, “Who’s left? Maybe the pope.”

If you’re not able to see Josh Groban in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, you’ll at least soon be able to hear the music from it. A new cast album for the show is coming later this year. You can presave the album now.