AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Nick Lachey, Josh Groban, Katy Perry and more

todayApril 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD

98 Degrees star Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, weren’t feeling the love from fans of Love Is Blind, but in spite of fans’ petition to get them removed as hosts of the Netflix dating show, Entertainment Tonight reports the two will remain in their roles.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards has revealed the nominees for the Best Musical Moment category. The nominees include Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” from The Summer I Turned Pretty and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” from Stranger Things. Voting will open May 1 via MTV’s Instagram Stories. The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place May 7.

Orlando Bloom is excited that his fiancée, Katy Perry, will be performing at King Charles‘ coronation on May 6. The British actor tells Entertainment Tonight, “My girl’s gonna be singing, that’s fun. I’m not gonna make it there, sadly, but she’s representing which is cool. She does those big, historical things. It’s wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that.” Orlando joked, “Who’s left? Maybe the pope.”

If you’re not able to see Josh Groban in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, you’ll at least soon be able to hear the music from it. A new cast album for the show is coming later this year. You can presave the album now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

eagles-release-newly-remastered-videos-in-connection-with-‘desperado’-50th-anniversary
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Eagles release newly remastered videos in connection with ‘Desperado’ 50th anniversary

Asylum Records The Eagles are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their album Desperado this month, and they’ve just treated fans to remastered videos featuring performances of the classic title track, as well as "Tequila Sunrise."  Both clips are newly remastered in 4K and are performances from Farewell Tour I: Live From Melbourne, a double DVD that was filmed in 2004 and released in 2005. The release was the last live video featuring original member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016. Desperado, […]

todayApril 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%