Uncategorized

Music notes: Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Harry Styles and more

todayApril 25, 2023

When Pink appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in February, the two signed a soundwave art piece of their song “Broken & Beautiful” to be auctioned off for charity. The artwork, created by Tim Wakefield, raised $60,000 to benefit No Kid Hungry. Meanwhile, Pink is set to be honored as a No Kid Hungry Champion at the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner on Thursday.

Harry Styles’ beauty line Pleasing just launched a new “micro-collection” called Pollinators. The collection contains five new nail polish shades and four new apparel items. It’s described on the website as a “colorful celebration of that certain breed of ferocious optimism that blossoms at this time of year and swells as the summer months draw in.”

Another Katy Perry video has been added to YouTube’s Billion Views Club. “Wide Awake” has surpassed the 1 billion views mark, joining Katy’s five other videos in the club: “Roar,” “Dark Horse,” “Firework,” “Hot n Cold” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

National News

Ed Sheeran copyright case: Songwriter’s lawyer points to ‘smoking gun’

(NEW YORK) -- Musician Ed Sheeran was in Manhattan federal court Tuesday as opening statements began in a copyright infringement trial involving alleged similarities between his Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud" and the Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get It On." Sheeran, seated in a dark suit and tie at the defense table, listened to the opening statements in the case, which was brought forth by the heirs to "Let's Get It […]

todayApril 25, 2023

Uncategorized

Mason County Courthouse receives new crown

Mason County officials were pleased to announce that the Mason County Courthouse finally received a new crown after a fire destroyed it over two years ago. The arson fire resulted in the destruction of the cupola of the courthouse in February 2021, and the fire left around $20 million in […]

todayApril 25, 2023

