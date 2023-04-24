Music notes: Sara Bareilles, Matchbox Twenty and more

Sara Bareilles is wishing a “Happy Broadway Birthday” to her stage musical Waitress. In an Instagram post Monday, she wrote, “Today, in 2016, we opened the show that changed everything in my life. My heartbeat. My center. My lifeline. It all happened down at the diner and I will never stop saying thank you and celebrating this story and this team and this cast and band and crew in every iteration…all over the world.”

The Jonas Brothers announced on Good Morning America Monday that they will be making a special appearance at the first round of the NFL Draft this Thursday.

Sam Smith is still sick. After postponing Saturday’s Glasgow, Scotland, tour stop due to illness, Sam has now rescheduled their Tuesday show in Birmingham, England. “I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to the 27th May 2023,” Sam wrote on their Instagram Story.

Matchbox Twenty has released the music video for “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream),” their lead single off their first new album in over a decade. The visual is a collage of images of the band, the song’s lyrics and colors. Their new album, Where the Light Goes, is out May 26.