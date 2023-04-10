AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Idina Menzel and more

todayApril 10, 2023

Taylor Swift has been changing up the set each night on her Eras Tour, and now that she and Joe Alwyn are reportedly over, Swifties think one of those set list changes was a hint about her relationship status. According to E! News, fans realized that at her March 31 show in Arlington, Texas, she dropped the song “Invisible String,” which is reportedly about Joe, in favor of “The 1,” which has her singing about lost love. So far Taylor hasn’t made any official comment about her relationship.

Idina Menzel will be honored next month by Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) at its annual benefit, which raises money to bring music education to schools. The event will go down May 2 at The Novo in Los Angels and will also honor Babyface. Each of this year’s honorees bring Music Will’s program to schools, with Menzel launching programs in both New York and Los Angeles.

Rod Stewart got some new ink. The rocker showed off his new “Glasgow Celtic” tattoo on Instagram, which he got during his tour stop in Auckland, New Zealand. Rod said the tat was “to celebrate my beloved team,” referring to the soccer club, adding, “You’re In My Heart.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

