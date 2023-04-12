AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Neil Diamond and more

todayApril 12, 2023

After Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi using a Taylor Swift “Lover” lyric, Taylor gave her stamp of approval by liking the post. In the post, Millie is seen embracing Jake while showing off a diamond ring on her left finger. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote, quoting Taylor.

The Jonas Brothers have been added to the lineup of Pharrell WilliamsSomething in the Water festival. The three-day fest takes place Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The producers of the Broadway show A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical have raised $500,000 for the Parkinson’s Foundation in honor of Diamond, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. To support the ongoing fundraising efforts, visit Parkinson.org/ABeautifulNoise.

Céline Dion‘s new rom-com, Love Again, will be hitting theaters earlier than anticipated. Deadline reports the film, also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, will premiere on May 5 instead of May 12. Céline plays herself in the film and contributes new songs to the soundtrack.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Bono’s illustrations inspire new take on ‘Peter & The Wolf’

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Bono is lending his talent to a new animated short film based on the Sergei Prokofiev classic symphony Peter & The Wolf. Deadline reports the project, which has been given the go-ahead by Max and Cartoon Network, will turn the story into a contemporary tale, with artwork inspired by Bono’s original illustrations, and music and narration by composer Gavin Friday. ﻿It is based on a 2003 project by the pair, which they did for […]

todayApril 12, 2023

