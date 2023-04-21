AD
Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and more

todayApril 21, 2023

Taylor Swift got part of her girl squad back together for a night out in New York City Thursday. Taylor, wearing a black minidress and a red lip, was photographed stepping out with pals Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters.

In a candid Instagram post this week, Hailey Bieber opened up about the rough year she’s been having — and it hasn’t been easy for her husband, Justin Bieber, to watch. “It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold.”

Get well soon, Sam Smith. The singer has postponed Saturday’s Glasgow, Scotland, tour stop due to illness. Sam shared the news on their Instagram Story, writing, “Myself and a lot of my team have been hit with a virus, that’s made us really unwell. I want to give you the best version of Gloria the tour and at the moment that’s not possible.” They have rescheduled the date for May 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

