AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music Notes: Taylor, Taylor and more Taylor

todayApril 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City for the first time since news broke of her split from Joe Alwyn. According to the New York Post, Taylor was seen out to dinner at the Manhattan restaurant Via Carota with her friend and producer Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

And speaking of the newly single Taylor: if she’s looking for a baby daddy, Nick Cannon has offered his services. The father of 12 told Howard Stern he’s “all in” when asked if he’d be up for Taylor being his next baby mama. Nick praised Taylor for being an “amazing songwriter” who “has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music since she was a young girl.”

And apparently singing and songwriting aren’t the only things Taylor is good at. In an interview with InStyleGigi Hadid reveals Taylor is “an exceptional cook,” sharing, “She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love.”

Ed Sheeran gave one subway busker the surprise of his life. A video posted to the subwaycreatures Instagram account, and later shared on Ed’s Insta Story, shows Sheeran popping out from behind a pole in a subway station and surprising singer Mike Yung as he was singing Ed’s current single, “Eyes Closed.” “You just made my day,” Mike says in the clip, with Ed telling him how much he loved him.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

federal-government-proposes-even-water-cuts-across-lower-colorado-river-basin-states
insert_link

National News

Federal government proposes even water cuts across lower Colorado River basin states

(NEW YORK) -- Federal officials are proposing a plan to cut water allotments to states dependent on the Colorado River system to combat dwindling water levels on one of the country's most important bodies of water. The U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Reclamation released a draft environmental impact statement on Tuesday that details revisions in the operations of Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams, which could potentially evenly cut water […]

todayApril 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%