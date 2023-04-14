AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Austin Burke reimagines “Crazy” + Jordyn Shellhart’s pensive video

todayApril 14, 2023

Austin Burke has dropped his fresh spin on Patsy Cline‘s “Crazy.” Called “Crazy, Crazy,” Austin wrote the song with Brandon Day and got the stamp of approval from Willie Nelson, who penned Patsy’s hit.

Jordyn Shellhart has dropped a moody music video for her new song, “When Something’s Gotta Give.” The track previews her Warner Music Nashville debut album, Primrose, which arrives May 19. 

Mackenzie Carpenter has dropped her self-titled debut EP, which includes the hilarious newly released track, “Throw You Back.” The five-song set is Mackenzie’s first collection of music released with her label home, The Valory Music Co.

