    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Nashville notes: Ernest’s tour + Tracy Lawrence’s live album

todayApril 24, 2023

Ernest will hit the road on his This Fire Tour this fall with opening acts Jake WorthingtonJohn Morgan and Cody Lohden. The headlining trek starts October 18 in Oxford, Ohio, before concluding in Nashville on November 28. For the full schedule and ticket information, visit ernestofficial.com.

Tracy Lawrence is set to drop his new album, Live at Billy Bob’s Texas, on May 12. The collection, which was recorded in the iconic Fort Worth, Texas, venue, will feature live renditions of Tracy’s timeless hits, such as “Time Marches On,” “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” and “Paint Me A Birmingham.” Watch the album trailer on YouTube and presave Tracy’s upcoming record now.

Ian Munsick recently performed his song “Long Live Cowgirls” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The track is off his latest album, White Buffalo. If you missed Ian’s performance, watch it on YouTube.

Uncategorized

“Concerts by the River” series continues this Friday

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department's "Concerts by the River" series continues this Friday, April 28, at 7p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. The evening's scheduled lineup features The Flashbacks and Robin Mordecai. The event is free to the community and visitors. As seen in concerts past, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, flashlights and bug spray. The city wants to remind everyone that glass containers and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not permitted in […]

todayApril 24, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

David Lee Roth posts dancing video to “She’s Looking Good”

Paul Bergen/Redferns David Lee Roth is showing off his dancing moves. The former Van Halen frontman posted a new video of him dancing to his cover of Wilson Pickett's "She's Looking Good,” which appeared on his 2003 album, Diamond Dave.  The clip has Roth, dressed in a checkered suit, dancing and shaking his hips with a huge […]

todayApril 24, 2023

