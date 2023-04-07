Nashville notes: Jake Worthington’s debut album + Payton Smith’s “next one”

Country newcomer and The Voice alumni Jake Worthington has dropped his self-titled debut album. Out now via Big Loud Records, the 13-song set includes a collaboration with Ernest on “Pop Goes The Whiskey.” Of his release, Jake shares, “I’ve been ready for this for a long time. Country music is what I know, it’s what I’ve always done, and I’ve never thought about doin’ anything else. I’m grateful to finally be putting it out into the world.”

Up-and-comer Payton Smith has an anthemic new song out. Co-written by Payton, Jim McCormick, Danny Myrick and Austin Goodloe, “The Next One” celebrates life, love and all the good things in between. “I love story songs and I’m so proud of the way this one turned out. Crank it up,” Payton writes on Instagram.

Warner Music Nashville’s Ian Munsick has released his sophomore album, White Buffalo. The 18-track LP, which he co-wrote and co-produced, features a collaboration with Vince Gill (“Field Of Dreams”). Of his new record, the Wyoming native shares in part, “All I’ve ever wanted to do as a country music artist is represent the West. The land, people, stories and culture are all what give me endless inspiration to create music.”