AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jonathan Hutcherson’s “Fight” + Griffen Palmer’s ‘Unlearn’

todayApril 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Newcomer Jonathan Hutcherson has dropped his new love song, “Fight.” Penned by Jonathan, Casey Beathard and Luke Laird, Jonathan says the meaningful track is “about fighting for what’s real, true, good, and right.” 

Griffen Palmer has released his debut album, Unlearn. Out now via Big Loud Records, the 10-song collection features the thought-provoking title track and Griffen’s Songland-winning track, “Second Guessing.” “To me, the songs on this record are really about what it feels like to be a young person experiencing life and love for the first time and the process of learning who you are, especially through the lens of meeting new people, building relationships, and sometimes losing them,” Griffen writes on Instagram.

Country duo Neon Union has dropped “This Thing,” the latest preview of their new EP. Double Wide Castle Sessions arrives July 21. The project will be their first set of music released with Red Street Records.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Report: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Monica Barbaro in talks to play Joan Baez in Bob Dylan biopic

Araya Doheny/Getty Images The upcoming long-in-the-works Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet may have found its Joan Baez. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Monica Barbaro, who appeared in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, is in talks to play the legendary folk singer in the James Mangold-directed film A Complete Unknown.  The flick is set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan infamously divided folk fans by going electric. Baez joined Dylan at the festival to perform “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Movie and music fans have been waiting a long […]

todayApril 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%