AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Justin Moore’s free show + Georgette Jones to the Opry

todayApril 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Justin Moore will be hosting a free show and album release party at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on Thursday, May 4. Livestream options will be available on Circle All Access’ YouTube and Facebook pages. To attend in person, RSVP at the event link. Justin’s new album, Stray Dog, drops May 5.

Up-and-comer Avery Anna has released a new song, “Self Love.” Avery co-wrote the midtempo track with Andrew GoldsteinAva SupplesaDavid Fanning and Zarni de Vette.

Georgette Jones, daughter of country legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on April 6 to honor her late mother’s passing 25 years ago. Georgette will cover Tammy’s “My Man” and “Till I Can Make It On My Own.” Tickets can be purchased at opry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

old-dominion’s-matthew-ramsey-shares-recovery-update-+-reschedules-more-dates
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey shares recovery update + reschedules more dates

ABC Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey is updating fans on his recovery following an ATV accident that fractured his pelvis. "I just want to say thank you, first of all, for all the support and love that you guys are sending me. The messages are awesome. They're helping me get stronger. I'm getting stronger every. About a week out from the accident," Matthew shares in a video on Instagram, before turning the camera to his walking frame […]

todayApril 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%