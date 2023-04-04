Nashville notes: Justin Moore’s free show + Georgette Jones to the Opry

Buck Country Music News

ABC Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey is updating fans on his recovery following an ATV accident that fractured his pelvis. "I just want to say thank you, first of all, for all the support and love that you guys are sending me. The messages are awesome. They're helping me get stronger. I'm getting stronger every. About a week out from the accident," Matthew shares in a video on Instagram, before turning the camera to his walking frame […]