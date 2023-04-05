Nashville notes: Kip’s South Africa debut + LOCASH’s television appearances

Kip Moore hit new career milestones with his recent debut concerts in South Africa. This sold-out trek included a stadium show boasting over 25,000 fans and two arena shows. His headlining Damn Love World Tour will continue in Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K., as well as the U.S. View photos from Kip’s South Africa concerts on Instagram.

Warner Music Nashville’s Jordyn Shellhart shared on Instagram that she’s dropping a new song, “When Something’s Got To Give” on Friday, April 7. The song will be the latest preview of her forthcoming debut album, Primrose, due out May 19.

“I Love This Life” hitmakers LOCASH will perform on Bravo’s hit show Summer House on April 10 before joining Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live later that night. Summer House airs at 9 p.m. ET, and Watch What Happens Live airs live at 10 p.m. ET.