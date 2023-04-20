AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Opry’s ‘Salute the Troops’ lineup + Mickey Guyton on Disney

todayApril 20, 2023

The Grand Ole Opry’s star-studded Salute the Troops returns on May 23. The performance lineup includes The Oak Ridge Boys, John ConleeLocashThe War and Treaty and Jason Crabb. For more information and to get tickets, visit opry.com.

Lukas Nelson and Lainey Wilson have dropped the music video for their rollicking new song, “More Than Friends.”

Mickey Guyton shared on Twitter that she’s reprising her role as Wanda Warbler on the next episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse. Catch it Friday, April 21, on Disney Channel and Disney Now.

Circle Network is set to air Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan on Saturday, April 29, at 9 p.m. CT. The special will feature performances from country artists such as Maren Morris and Lainey Wilson. Fans can tune in on the television network or livestream it via Circle All Access’ Facebook or YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

