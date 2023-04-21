AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin’s “Heart to Break” + Catie Offerman’s “I Just Killed A Man”

todayApril 21, 2023

Ryan Griffin has dropped a soaring new song, “Heart to Break.” The track, which chronicles the aches of unrequited love, was written by Adam HambrickBen Stennis and David Fanning, and produced by Sam Ellis and Rascal Flatts‘ Jay DeMarcus. Ryan celebrated the release of “Heart to Break” with a special Release Party livestream from Ole Red Nashville. In case you missed it, watch it on the Circle All Access YouTube.

Rising newcomer Catie Offerman has released “I Just Killed A Man.” The tender breakup song, which Catie penned alongside Ryan BeaverJoe ClemmonsJessie Jo Dillon and Benjy Davis, will serve as her new single on country radio and be featured in her forthcoming MCA Nashville debut project.

New Big Loud Records/Songs & Daughters signee Lauren Watkins has released her debut EP, Introducing: Lauren Watkins. The freshman set features Lauren as a co-writer on all of its seven songs. Of her EP, the 23-year-old shares, “I hope they really resonate with people and make them feel a certain way, even if it’s just making them want to have a good time!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

