“National Take-Back-Day” will be on Saturday, April 22 at the Kerrville Police Department’s parking lot, 429 Sidney Baker in Kerrville. Anyone dropping off medications is asked to follow the clearly marked lanes. Volunteers from the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association will be on hand to direct drivers and help with collecting medications.

Saturday’s event is hosted by KPD and the Drug Enforcement Administration as hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country are providing venues for people who are hoping to dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs in an effort to help prevent abuse, misuse and poisonings. All medications collected will be transferred to the DEA for proper disposal. Citizens are reminded that medications delivered by injection or syringes will not be accepted. Liquid products should remain sealed in their original container.

Saturday’s collection hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a drive-through process.

