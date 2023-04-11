AD
NBC renews Law & Order and Chicago franchises

todayApril 11, 2023

NBCUniversal

NBC announced on Monday that it has renewed all six of its Dick Wolf-produced scripted series — including Chicago MedChicago FireChicago P.D.Law & OrderLaw & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime — for the 2023-24 season.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” Wolf said in a statement. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

Law & Order: SVU, starring and executive produced by Mariska Hargitay, will return for its record-breaking 25th season, while the original Law & Order — which returned in 2021 after 11 years — will enter its 23rd season. Law & Order: Organized Crime, led by Chris Meloni, is back for its fourth season. SVU and Organized Crime both rank among the top 10 dramas with adults 18-49.

All three Chicago shows rank among the top 10 shows on broadcast TV this season — excluding sports — in both total viewers and adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s seven-day ratings. Chicago PD is tied with Fox’s 911 as the top drama in the 18-49 demographic.

Wolf also executive produces CBS’ three FBI series — FBIFBI: International and FBI: Most Wanter — which is in the middle of a two-year order that runs through next season. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

