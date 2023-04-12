Netflix collabs with Lacoste for ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Stranger Things’ and other show-themed fashions

Lacoste

A new collaboration between the streaming service and Lacoste will let viewers of the Netflix shows Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin and Sex Education literally wear their fandom on their sleeves — and other parts of their bodies.

The designer label famous for its crocodile logo polos has created a new line celebrating the streaming hits, which launched Wednesday.

According to the ad copy, the Lacoste x Netflix collection “reimagines Lacoste’s iconic genderless polos, sweatshirts, tracksuits, footwear, and more, from the Upside Down to Las Encinas high school with the French label’s famous Croc disguising as characters from the fan-favorite Netflix shows such as Stranger Things‘ Demogorgon and Bridgerton‘s Queen Charlotte.”

Pieces retail from $30 to $210 in select Lacoste stores and Lacoste.com.