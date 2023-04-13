Netflix nets Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington for adaptation of hit Broadway play ‘The Piano Lesson’

Courtesy Netflix

If you didn’t get to see Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington on Broadway in their acclaimed turns in The Piano Lesson, you’re in luck.

Netflix has announced it is bringing a film adaptation of the August Wilson play to the streaming service, co-produced by John David’s Broadway vet dad, Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

The production will also star Justice League‘s Ray Fisher, Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler, Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins and Michael Potts, who appeared in the Netflix adaptation of another August Wilson work, the Oscar-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Piano Lesson takes place in 1936 Pittsburgh, and centers on the Charles family and their heirloom, a piano that was decorated by an enslaved ancestor.

Starring Jackson and Washington,The Piano Lessonrecently concluded its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, having played 27 previews and 124 regular performances.It wasthe highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway and the highest-grossing Wilson production on Broadway ever.