AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Netflix nets Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington for adaptation of hit Broadway play ‘The Piano Lesson’

todayApril 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Netflix

If you didn’t get to see Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington on Broadway in their acclaimed turns in The Piano Lesson, you’re in luck.

Netflix has announced it is bringing a film adaptation of the August Wilson play to the streaming service, co-produced by John David’s Broadway vet dad, Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

The production will also star Justice League‘s Ray FisherTill‘s Danielle DeadwylerStraight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins and Michael Potts, who appeared in the Netflix adaptation of another August Wilson work, the Oscar-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Piano Lesson takes place in 1936 Pittsburgh, and centers on the Charles family and their heirloom, a piano that was decorated by an enslaved ancestor.

Starring Jackson and Washington,The Piano Lessonrecently concluded its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, having played 27 previews and 124 regular performances.It wasthe highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway and the highest-grossing Wilson production on Broadway ever.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-mariah-carey,-celine-dion-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and more

Mariah Carey reacted to her Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” being added to the National Recording Registry. “I’m honored beyond belief!” she wrote on social media. “I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song!” She also shared a clip of her interview with the Library of Congress, where she further expresses her gratitude for the honor. Celine Dion's sister […]

todayApril 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%