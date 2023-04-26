AD
Rev Rock Report

New documentary on Carlos Santana acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

todayApril 26, 2023

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Music fans are about to learn a lot more about Carlos Santana. Sony Pictures Classics has just landed the worldwide rights to the new feature-length documentary Carlos, chronicling the life and career of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. 

The film, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, is described as “an intimate and exhilarating look inside the mind of an elemental force of contemporary music,” featuring archival footage and music that has never been seen or heard before.

“I am honored and humbled to tell Carlos Santana’s story as a director,” Valdez shares. “Carlos is a true trailblazer who has meant so much to so many people. My hope is that this film is a celebration of a life defined by humanity. I’m thrilled to be putting this story out into the world.”

So far there’s no word on when Carlos will be released.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

