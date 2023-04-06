AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New full moon brings new Peter Gabriel track, “i/o”

todayApril 6, 2023

Background
C Flanigan/Getty Images

Thursday, April 6 marks another full moon, which means Peter Gabriel is once again treating us to another song off his upcoming album i/o, which is expected out sometime this year. The latest single is the Brightside Mix of the album’s title track, which features the Soweto Gospel Choir.

“This month the song is ‘i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways,” Gabriel shares, noting it got him thinking about “the interconnectedness of everything.” 

“The older I get, I probably don’t get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole,” he says. “If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there’s something to learn?”

Gabriel is set to hit the road in support of i/o next month, with his European and UK tour kicking off May 18 in Krakow, Poland. The tour hits North America starting September 8 in Quebec, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

