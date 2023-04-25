AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ clip shows captive Rocket and his old friends

todayApril 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Writer/director James Gunn had teased his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as an origin story for Bradley Cooper‘s beloved, bruising Rocket, and a new clip of the film exclusive to Collider shows just that.

For the uninitiated, Rocket was the subject of illegal animal experimentation that turned him into the character fans have come to love.

This clip shows Rocket in his youth, where he and other animals are being held — and experimented upon — by a character they call Sire.

The anthropomorphic animals have all been equipped with various implants and given the ability to speak, and one by one, they choose names for themselves as they dream of freedom.

An otter voiced by Linda Cardellini names herself Lylla, as opposed to her serial number, 89Q12. A walrus dubs himself Teefs (Asim Chaudhry), while a rabbit (Mikaela Hoover), cruelly retrofitted with spider legs and a metal speaker over her face, chooses Floor, as that’s where she finds herself.

The little raccoon known as 89P13 says, “Someday I’m gonna make great machines that fly. And me and my friends are gonna go flying into the forever and beautiful sky: Lylla and Teefs, and Floor and me, Rocket.”

As heart-wrenching as the scene is, Gunn insists to Collider that no real animals were harmed in the making of the film.

He commented, “I was very, very careful about what we see in terms of animals being hurt because it is something I’m incredibly squeamish about, and people are squeamish about. So I think the difficult stuff to watch in the movie … is because of the idea of what’s happening more than what you actually see.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 launches May 5 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Music notes: Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Harry Styles and more

When Pink appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in February, the two signed a soundwave art piece of their song “Broken & Beautiful” to be auctioned off for charity. The artwork, created by Tim Wakefield, raised $60,000 to benefit No Kid Hungry. Meanwhile, Pink is set to be honored as a No Kid Hungry Champion at the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner on Thursday. Harry Styles’ beauty line Pleasing just launched a new "micro-collection" called Pollinators. […]

todayApril 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%