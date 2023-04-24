New Kids on the Block celebrate NKOTB Day with live releases, giveaways and more

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

New Kids on the Block are celebrating their special day. April 24 has been NKOTB Day since 1989, when then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis declared it a holiday.

This year NKOTB marked the day by releasing live versions of several tracks to streaming services, including such hits as “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Please Don’t Go Girl,” “Cover Girl I’ll Be Lovin’ You (Forever)” and “Block Party.” The band also celebrated the day by releasing special Instagram filters and artwork, along with sharing some live concert videos on YouTube for the first time.

There’s also some special contest giveaways, including a Mega NKOTB Day Prize Bundle, which includes two tickets to the first-ever NKOTB convention, BLOCKCON, taking place May 26-28 in Chicago, Illinois. The bundle also includes two tickets to the NKOTB Cruise, a $1,500 travel voucher and a New Kids merch package.

To enter the contest, fans must share a photo or video to their Instagram feed with their favorite NKOTB memory, tagging the band and using #NKOTBday.