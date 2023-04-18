AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

New Wynonna Judd documentary to debut on Paramount+

todayApril 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

If you’re a fan of Wynonna Judd and The Judds, you’re in for a treat. 

Paramount+ has announced that a new feature-length documentary titled Wynonna JuddBetween Hell and Hallelujah is arriving on its network.

Premiering Wednesday, April 26, the documentary will spotlight Wynonna’s journey after the passing of her mom, Naomi Judd, and feature exclusive onstage and behind-the-scenes footage of Wynonna on her recently wrapped The Judds: The Final Tour.

Wynonna’s tour mates and fellow country stars Ashley McBrydeBrandi CarlileFaith HillLittle Big TownKelsea BalleriniMartina McBride and Trisha Yearwood will also appear in the documentary to share personal stories.

“It’s real and it’s raw. It’s celebration and sadness. It’s all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life,” Wynonna says. “I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”

In addition to the documentary, CMT has announced that the two-hour concert event CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert premieres on its network Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET. 

For more information, visit Paramount+’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

live-broadcast-of-roger-waters’-this-is-not-a-drill-concert-coming-to-theaters-next-month
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Live broadcast of Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert coming to theaters next month

Mariano Regidor/Redferns Roger Waters is currently in Europe on his This Is Not A Drill tour, and now fans around the world will be able to experience the concert. Trafalgar is set to air a special live broadcast of Waters’ upcoming show at the O2 Arena Prague in the Czech Republic in theaters. The screening will take place May 25 in over 1,500 theaters in more than 50 countries. This Is Not A Drill […]

todayApril 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%