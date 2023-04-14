AD
Entertainment News

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette could star in Clint Eastwood’s final film, ‘Juror #2’

todayApril 14, 2023

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood turns 93 in May, but the Unforgiven director and star is saddling up for his final movie as director.

Deadline reports his last movie, Juror #2, could star Nicholas Hoult — who is about to sink his teeth into theaters with the vampire film Renfield — and Oscar-nominated The Sixth Sense lead Toni Collette. The actors are in negotiations, but Hoult would play the titular character and Collette the prosecutor.

According to the trade, the movie centers on a juror who realizes during a trial that the accused is innocent — because he’s the one who killed the victim in a reckless driving accident.

Eastwood has received 11 Oscar nominations in his long career, four for Best Director, and racked up two wins, for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

