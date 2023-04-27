AD
Nick Jonas is “stability in human form” and “the most secure man I’ve ever been with,” says wife Priyanka

todayApril 27, 2023

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Jonas Brothers fans already love Nick Jonas, but a new interview with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will likely make them love him more.

Speaking to the spring digital issue of Today, Priyanka reveals that when she met Nick, she doubted things would work out because he was a 25-year-old “rock star” and she wanted to “settle down” and have a baby.

“I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date,” Priyanka, who was 35 at the time, explains. “We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.”

She gushes, “He’s my cheerleader. He’s the most secure man I’ve ever been with. He gets extremely excited at my wins.”

Not only that, Priyanka says, but Nick “takes off my extensions at the end of the night. He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I’m on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning.” 

Are you swooning yet? Well, there’s more. Priyanka also appears on Elle’s May digital cover, and she tells the magazine that she and Nick never fight over who’s going to take care of their daughter, Malti, or do the chores.

“We just feel a sense of contribution when it comes to the not-fun stuff,” she says. “I don’t remember having a conversation where I’m like, ‘I need you to do more of this.’”

She also gives one valuable tip: “If you see your partner doing something every day that seems boring for them, just surprise them by doing it. It’s the sweetest thing in a marriage.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

