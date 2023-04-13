AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Nikki Sixx suggests Mötley Crüe’s working on new music

todayApril 13, 2023

Background
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

There has been a lot of bad Mötley Crüe news out there lately thanks to Mick Mars‘ recent lawsuit, but this may make some fans happy. Bassist Nikki Sixx confirmed on Twitter that the rockers are actually working on some new music.

Sixx posted a photo of him, Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5 in the studio with the message, “another killer songwriting day.” He clarified the music they were working on was indeed for the Crüe.

“We are writing. The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band,” he tweeted. “We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes. We don’t have a definitive plan at this point. Just letting the songs guide us.”

The news is interesting, considering in response to Mars’ recent lawsuit Mötley’s manager, Allen Kovac, seemed to suggest that the only thing left for the band was touring. Mars has always insisted he didn’t quit Mötley Crüe, he just retired from the road.

Matthew McConaughey hints he and Woody Harrelson may actually be brothers

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Their upcoming Apple TV+ comedy show is called Brother from Another Mother, but it turns out it might not be just a clever title: Best buds and co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson very well could be actual brothers. In a chat with Kelly Ripa on her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, McConaughey expressed, "You know, where I start and where he ends, and where […]

todayApril 13, 2023

