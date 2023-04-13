Nikki Sixx suggests Mötley Crüe’s working on new music

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

There has been a lot of bad Mötley Crüe news out there lately thanks to Mick Mars‘ recent lawsuit, but this may make some fans happy. Bassist Nikki Sixx confirmed on Twitter that the rockers are actually working on some new music.

Sixx posted a photo of him, Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5 in the studio with the message, “another killer songwriting day.” He clarified the music they were working on was indeed for the Crüe.

“We are writing. The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band,” he tweeted. “We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes. We don’t have a definitive plan at this point. Just letting the songs guide us.”

The news is interesting, considering in response to Mars’ recent lawsuit Mötley’s manager, Allen Kovac, seemed to suggest that the only thing left for the band was touring. Mars has always insisted he didn’t quit Mötley Crüe, he just retired from the road.