Mike FM Music News

No, Obama and Biden didn’t go to Taylor Swift’s concert Thursday night

todayApril 14, 2023

TAS Rights Management

While they probably could have if they’d asked, Barack Obama and Joe Biden did not go to Taylor Swift‘s concert in Tampa, Florida, Thursday night.

As People reports, a Taylor fan account posted videos on Twitter claiming they showed Biden leaving Taylor’s show, and Obama and his wife, Michelle, watching from a box seat. Entertainment Tonight even reported that Biden and his former boss were at the show. Only problem was, they weren’t.

For one thing, the president is in Ireland and was giving a speech in Dublin on Thursday evening, which a White House spokesperson re-confirmed to People Friday morning. As for the Obamas, the video was taken at a Beyoncé concert in 2018. A spokesperson for Obama told People the report that they were at Taylor’s concert was “definitely false.”

Taylor did support Biden in the last presidential election, proudly displaying a batch of Biden/Harris cookies on Instagram in 2020. Who knows? Perhaps both the current and former president will make it to one of her tour stops at some point.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

