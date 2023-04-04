AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey shares recovery update + reschedules more dates

todayApril 4, 2023

Background
ABC

Old Dominion‘s Matthew Ramsey is updating fans on his recovery following an ATV accident that fractured his pelvis.

“I just want to say thank you, first of all, for all the support and love that you guys are sending me. The messages are awesome. They’re helping me get stronger. I’m getting stronger every. About a week out from the accident,” Matthew shares in a video on Instagram, before turning the camera to his walking frame and adding in jest, “Still hanging out with ‘Walker Hayes,’ as Trevor has named it.”

“But I just want to say unfortunately not strong enough to make it up on the bus yet, so we are gonna have to push Albany, New York; Reading, Pennsylvania; and Bangor, Maine, shows. We’re gonna have to reschedule those,” he continues. “I’m so sorry, I know how excited you guys get for these shows and me too. It’s really tough to be sidelined right now but we’ll see you soon, I promise. Getting stronger.”

The Reading stop for Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes tour has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 26, while the Albany and Bangor shows will now take place on July 27 and July 28, respectively.

More ticket information is available on Old Dominion’s Instagram post. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

